Patients who isolate before surgery 20% more likely to develop post-operation lung problems, study finds
Study’s conclusions were unexpected and go against current medical guidance, writes Lamiat Sabin
Hospital patients who self-isolate before undergoing surgery are more likely to develop post-operation lung problems, new findings from a global study suggest.
Patients who self-isolate before surgery, mainly to avoid contracting Covid-19, have been shown to have a 20 per cent increased risk of developing lung complications compared with those that do not self-isolate.
A patient could see the condition of their lungs decline after surgery due to lack of exercise, worse diet, and higher levels of anxiety and depression during self-isolation, the researchers said.
