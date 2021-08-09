Hospital patients who self-isolate before undergoing surgery are more likely to develop post-operation lung problems, new findings from a global study suggest.

Patients who self-isolate before surgery, mainly to avoid contracting Covid-19, have been shown to have a 20 per cent increased risk of developing lung complications compared with those that do not self-isolate.

A patient could see the condition of their lungs decline after surgery due to lack of exercise, worse diet, and higher levels of anxiety and depression during self-isolation, the researchers said.