Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of apartheid. What does it mean?
HRW is the first major rights group to use the term in relation to Israel - a charge vehmently denied by Jerusalem - but will it mean anything more than generating a few headlines? Bel Trew reports
T
here are few words which carry such a grave and devastating meaning than apartheid.
While many associate the word with South Africa, it is actually a universal legal term and a crime against humanity and so one of the most serious international crimes.
On Tuesday Human Rights Watch became the first major international rights group to accuse the Israeli authorities of being guilty of committing apartheid against Palestinians.
