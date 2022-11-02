Jump to content

Israel election: Netanyahu on ‘verge of big victory’ as ultra-nationalist party breaks through

Former Israeli leader set to secure majority

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 02 November 2022 18:58
(AFP via Getty Images)

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks poised for a dramatic return to power, according to the latest exit polls, as results also pointed to Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Religious Zionist party becoming the third largest in Israel’s parliament.

With around 85 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, with the help of right-wing allies including Mr Ben-Gvir looks set to secure a small majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

“We are on the verge of a very big victory,” Netanyahu, 73, told supporters at a gathering in Jerusalem on Wednesday. “I will establish a nationalist government that will see to all Israeli citizens without any exceptions.”

