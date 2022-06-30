Israel sets 1 November as date for next general election
Israeli parliament will now be resolved and a caretaker government formed
Israeli lawmakers voted on Thursday to confirm a date for an early national election this year.
A parliamentary spokesman said the election would take place on 1 November 2022, ahead of a formal motion to dissolve the Knesset.
Israel will now hold its fifth election in less than four years after lawmakers unaninimously voted to dissolve the country’s parliament by midnight on Wednesday.
