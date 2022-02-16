Victims of Italy’s paedophile priests demand abuse probe into Catholic Church
Religious and lay associations have come together to call for an independent inquiry and urge the Italian government to protect children from sexual abuse by the clergy, writes Sofia Barbarani in Rome
When Antonio Messina summoned the courage to tell his local church in Sicily that a trainee priest had sexually abused him for several years while he was a teenager, the young man expected to be believed and supported.
Instead, Messina was dismissed as a liar and the Catholic seminarian was swiftly relocated to Ferrara in northern Italy, where he was ordained. The priest in question - Giuseppe Rugolo - allegedly went on to abuse another three children.
Rugolo was arrested last year and charged with abusing children in his care. He has denied the charges against him.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies