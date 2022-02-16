Victims of Italy’s paedophile priests demand abuse probe into Catholic Church

When Antonio Messina summoned the courage to tell his local church in Sicily that a trainee priest had sexually abused him for several years while he was a teenager, the young man expected to be believed and supported.

Instead, Messina was dismissed as a liar and the Catholic seminarian was swiftly relocated to Ferrara in northern Italy, where he was ordained. The priest in question - Giuseppe Rugolo - allegedly went on to abuse another three children.

Rugolo was arrested last year and charged with abusing children in his care. He has denied the charges against him.