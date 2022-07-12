‘Itanglish’: The backlash against the increasing use of English in Italy
So many English words are now in everyday usage in Italy that some have called it a ‘tsunami anglicus’. Sofia Barbarani reports from Rome on the backlash by those who want to ‘save Italian’
When Peter Doubt’s elderly aunt called him from Italy to ask for his help translating, the British-Italian linguist was shocked to find that a letter issued by a public Italian hospital was peppered with the English words ‘screening’ and ‘breast unit’.
Like millions of other Italians who don’t speak the English language, Doubt’s 81-year-old aunt was left wondering why she was being summoned by her local hospital.
“Imagine, an older person, with a very serious illness, in a vulnerable situation, and they also have to worry whether they understand exactly what it is,” said Doubt.
