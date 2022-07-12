‘Itanglish’: The backlash against the increasing use of English in Italy

When Peter Doubt’s elderly aunt called him from Italy to ask for his help translating, the British-Italian linguist was shocked to find that a letter issued by a public Italian hospital was peppered with the English words ‘screening’ and ‘breast unit’.

Like millions of other Italians who don’t speak the English language, Doubt’s 81-year-old aunt was left wondering why she was being summoned by her local hospital.

“Imagine, an older person, with a very serious illness, in a vulnerable situation, and they also have to worry whether they understand exactly what it is,” said Doubt.