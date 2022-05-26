Rome says no to weekend march by neo-fascist group

A neo-fascist movement in Italy is being denied the right to organise an anti-government demonstration at the weekend, sparking widespread anger, accusations of authoritarianism among followers of the group, but praise for the ban from political opponents.

After days of heightened tensions between CasaPound and anti-fascist politicians, the spokesperson for the far-right group announced they had been denied permission to gather in Rome on 28 May as previously scheduled.

The group was notified on Monday by Rome’s police following pressure by Italy’s partisan association and the Democratic Party to call the event off.