Italy won’t give in to Russian ‘blackmail’, Meloni tells parliament

Italy will not cede to “blackmail” from Vladimir Putin, new prime minister Giorgia Meloni said, as she warned the energy crisis driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would set back her ambitions for government.

In a combative maiden speech to parliament, Ms Meloni said her nationalist, right-wing coalition would push for change in Europe and did not need oversight from foreign governments.

She stressed that it would continue the policy of her predecessor Mario Draghi in backing Ukraine against Russia, despite strains on the Italian energy supply.