Workers’ paradise: Italy’s communist HQ to be turned into a five star hotel

The historic seat of the defunct Italian Communist Party is set to become a luxury five-star hotel in the bustling heart of Rome, the property owner Tosinvest group has revealed.

Designed and built in the late 1930s by left-wing brothers Alfio and Alvaro Marchini, the building was erected on via delle Botteghe Oscure – Dark Shops road – named after the dingy windowless businesses on the street.

In 1946, soon after the end of World War II and the killing of Fascist leader Benito Mussolini, the building was purchased by the recently rebranded Italian Communist Party (PCI).