Italy remembers the judge who took on the mafia and paid with his life

Italians on Monday marked the 30th anniversary of the killing of Giovanni Falcone, a pioneering Sicilian judge who was murdered by the mafia after dedicating his career to combatting the criminal organisation.

In a touching tribute in the Sicilian city of Palermo on Monday morning, Italian officials, including president Sergio Mattarella and foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, members of the police force and a crowd of supporters gathered to pay homage to the late judge.

“The firmness of his work was born from the deep-rooted belief that there was no alternative to complying with the law, at any cost, even of life,” President Mattarella said of Falcone.