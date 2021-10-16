Helicopters hovered over Rome on Saturday as thousands of people rallied in the Italian capital to protest against last week’s attack by members of the far-right on a trade union.

What kicked off last weekend as a peaceful demonstration against a government drive to make the Covid-19 passport mandatory for all workers, spiralled into clashes and an assault on Italy’s leading trade union CGIL’s building, while others tried in vain to reach Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s office.

Twelve people were arrested, including the leaders of the far right-wing party Forza Nuova, fuelling fear of a resurgent fascist movement in a country that still bears the scars of Benito Mussolini’s dictatorship.