Why many Italians fear the prospect of Silvio Berlusconi as president

From loved-up social media posts with his partner to a full-page newspaper advertisement extolling his achievements, Italy’s billionaire media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi has been enjoying the limelight once again ahead of next week’s presidential elections.

It is no secret that Mr Berlusconi has been eyeing the country’s top job for some time, and the 85-year-old former prime minister knows how to market himself to the public.

He has been making a concerted effort to boost his own image in the lead-up to 24 January, when just over 1,000 lawmakers and regional delegates will vote for President Sergio Mattarella’s replacement.