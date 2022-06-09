The trouble with tourists: Italy braces itself for more unruly visitors following Spanish Steps damage

The incident on the Spanish Steps is the latest episode of damage caused by visitors against icons of Italy’s rich cultural heritage, reports Sofia Barbarani

Sofia Barbarani
in Rome
Thursday 09 June 2022 14:22
Comments
<p>A woman shelters from the sun under an umbrella at the Spanish Steps during hot weather in Rome</p>

Not many electric scooter rides have made such international headlines. Then again, not many electric scooter rides take place on an eighteenth century globally-recognised landmark.

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city’s iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 (£20,000) worth of damage to them with an electric scooter.

The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in