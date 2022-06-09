The trouble with tourists: Italy braces itself for more unruly visitors following Spanish Steps damage
The incident on the Spanish Steps is the latest episode of damage caused by visitors against icons of Italy’s rich cultural heritage, reports Sofia Barbarani
Not many electric scooter rides have made such international headlines. Then again, not many electric scooter rides take place on an eighteenth century globally-recognised landmark.
An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city’s iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 (£20,000) worth of damage to them with an electric scooter.
The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies