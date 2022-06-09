Not many electric scooter rides have made such international headlines. Then again, not many electric scooter rides take place on an eighteenth century globally-recognised landmark.

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city’s iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 (£20,000) worth of damage to them with an electric scooter.

The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time.