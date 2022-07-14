Jump to content
High-end bongs: luxury Venice glassmaker enters the market

Venice, famous for centuries for its glass, is venturing into the world of bongs, reports Sofia Barbarani in Rome

Thursday 14 July 2022 15:20
<p>The high-end Venetian bongs </p>

The high-end Venetian bongs

(Moorano)

A group of young Italian entrepreneurs have refashioned Venice’s centuries-old Murano glass into colourful bongs priced at up to €5,000 (£4,230) a pop.

Marco Lazzari, Sara Diana and Edward Russell are the three behind the Moorano brand, founded in 2021 in Venice’s ancient patchwork of alleys and canals, in a bid to build a bridge between the city’s past and present.

“For us, bongs, or soul vases, as we call them, are a symbol of freedom. Our entire brand is based on the concept of freedom: of the body, of the mind and of the spirit,” says Russell, co-founder and business manager of the Moorano brand.

