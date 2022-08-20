Chemical tanker crashes into cargo ship off Japanese coast
No injuries were reported among six Japanese crew members aboard chemical tanker or 14 Chinese crew members on cargo ship
A Japanese chemical tanker collided with a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan on Saturday, the coast guard said.
The crash occurred in the early hours of Saturday.
It was investigated after both ships were anchored in the area, approximately 3.5km (2.2 miles) off the coast of Wakayama prefecture, an official of the Kushimoto Coast Guard said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies