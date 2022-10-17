Japan orders ‘immediate’ probe of Unification Church after former PM’s assassination revealed government ties
Japan’s PM apologises for ‘damage’ to public trust in politics as his approval ratings plummet
Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church in a move which could strip the group of its “religious corporation” status.
Mr Kishida said he has asked the education ministry to investigate the Unification Church’s problematic “spiritual sales” tactics.
This is the first time the government will exercise its authority to investigate a religious group based on the country’s Religious Corporation Law, reported The Japan Times.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies