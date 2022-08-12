Japan’s new minister in charge of tackling falling birthrate tried ‘pregnancy belly’ to understand problem
Appointment of 41-year-old former banker has sparked controversy
Japan has appointed a male minister to tackle the country’s falling birthrate. To deepen his understanding of the issue, minister Masanobu Ogura in turn tried out a “pregnancy belly”.
Prime minister Fumio Kishida appointed Mr Ogura following a cabinet reshuffle to takle an issue that is becoming increasingly challenging for the Japanese economy.
But the appointment of the 41-year-old former banker sparked controversy as he takes over the post from ruling party veteran Seiko Noda, a mother of one.
