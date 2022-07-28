JetBlue buys Spirit for $3.8 billion to become fifth-biggest US airline
JetBlue wins bidding war for ultra-low-cost carrier after recently launching flights to London Heathrow
American carrier JetBlue is to buy ultra-low-cost Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion (£3.14bn) in a deal that would create the fifth-largest airline in the US – if it is cleared by regulators.
The agreement comes a day after Spirit's attempt to merge with budget rival Frontier Airlines fell apart.
The proposed new combined airline would be based in New York and have a combined fleet of 458 aircraft.
