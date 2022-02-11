On the night of 10 August 2017, Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) was playing with his then 11-month-old daughter when he received a message on a WhatsApp group that liquid oxygen had run out at his hospital.

Over the course of the next two days, horror unfolded at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur city as 63 children in the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) ward died due to alleged lack of oxygen.

Some reports said the hospital ran out of stock that day after the supplier cut off oxygen due to unpaid bills. But the state government which ran the hospital has denied the deaths were due to a lack of oxygen, and claimed all bills were paid on time.