Fat and flightless parrot species barred from New Zealand’s bird of the year contest

New Zealand’s annual bird of the year competition has dropped the two-time champion kākāpō from participating amid worries that its dominance could steal the limelight, once again, from lesser charismatic species of birds.

Kākāpō, the fat, flightless and nocturnal parrot — the heaviest parrot in the world — won the competition in 2008 and then in 2020.

The website of the “Bird of the Year” competition said that the voting for the most favourite bird of New Zealand shall be opened from 17 to 30 October this year.