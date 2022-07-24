Aliya Assadi adjusts her teenage frame against the microphone to reach the right height as she speaks at the Town Hall building in the southern Indian port city of Mangalore.

“My hijab does not cover my brain; I can educate myself even if my head is covered,” Assadi, 17, tells hundreds of Muslim students and teachers.

She is one of a small group of Muslim teenagers who have not been allowed to attend school for seven months, simply because they refused to remove the hijab as demanded by the Hindu-majority government in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.