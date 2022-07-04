On 5 August, 2019, when India’s government revoked the special status of Kashmir and detained the region’s entire political leadership – both separatists and India-supporting politicians – it was 32-year-old Iltija Mufti who started appearing on TV news channels to speak out about her sense of betrayal.

Mufti also took over the Twitter handle of her mother Mehbooba Mufti, one of Jammu and Kashmir’s best-known leaders, a former chief minister and leader of the mainstream People’s Democratic Party, and began to speak out against the Indian government, including prime minister Narendra Modi.

In a way, she became an unofficial representative for many Kashmiris at the time who found themselves unable to find a voice due to a crackdown on the internet. Mufti was catapulted to national attention, but says it all happened by accident.