Police want to give robots the power to kill people with new draft policy in San Francisco
Officers will be able to use robots to kill people if they have no other option, according to rules
New rules will allow robots to kill people under the direction of the police.
A new San Francisco policy proposal includes guidance that lets police use robots as a “deadly force option” if they have no other choice.
Local lawmakers had initially attempted to include guidance that would have included restrictions against killing people with robots. “Robots shall not be used as a Use of Force against any person,” the original guidance read.
