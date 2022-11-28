Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kim Jong-un’s ‘most beloved’ daughter makes second public appearance, sparking succession rumours

Kim Jong-un and his daughter took group photos with team members behind the recent launch of a Hwasong-17 missile

Arpan Rai
Sunday 27 November 2022 09:35
Comments
<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter seen following the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location</p>

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter seen following the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at an unidentified location

(Associated Press/ KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter made her second public appearance in the country’s state media on Sunday, being pictured alongside missile scientists involved in the test-launch of a nuclear-armed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Believed to be named Ju Ae, the public display of the second daughter of North Korea’s leader has sparked talk of whether she is being groomed to one day take over as his successor in ruling the hermit kingdom.

State media reports called the daughter, speculated to be about 9 or 10 years old, more honorific titles like Mr Kim’s “most beloved” and “precious” child.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in