North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter made her second public appearance in the country’s state media on Sunday, being pictured alongside missile scientists involved in the test-launch of a nuclear-armed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Believed to be named Ju Ae, the public display of the second daughter of North Korea’s leader has sparked talk of whether she is being groomed to one day take over as his successor in ruling the hermit kingdom.

State media reports called the daughter, speculated to be about 9 or 10 years old, more honorific titles like Mr Kim’s “most beloved” and “precious” child.