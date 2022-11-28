North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter made her second public appearance in the country’s state media on Sunday, being pictured alongside missile scientists involved in the test-launch of a nuclear-armed Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Believed to be named Ju Ae, the public display of the second daughter of North Korea’s leader has sparked talk of whether she is being groomed to one day take over as his successor in ruling the hermit kingdom.
State media reports called the daughter, speculated to be about 9 or 10 years old, more honorific titles like Mr Kim’s “most beloved” and “precious” child.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies