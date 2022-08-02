Jump to content
Nato ‘prepared to intervene’ amid rising tensions between Serbia and Kosovo

Alliance says it will take ‘whatever measures are necessary’ to secure peace in region

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 01 August 2022 12:25
<p>Kosovo police say they have closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads</p>

(AP)

A Nato peacekeeping force has said it is “prepared to intervene” amid rising tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

The pledge comes as Kosovo police said they closed two border crossings in the volatile north after local Serbs blocked roads and fired shots at police in protest. Locals were enraged by an order to switch Serb car number plates to Kosovan ones within two months, sparking protests.

Nato’s Kosovo Force (KFOR) said in a statement: “The Nato-led KFOR mission is monitoring closely and is prepared to intervene if stability is jeoparadised in accordance with its mandate coming from UN SC Resolution 1244 of 1999. KFOR will take whatever measures are necessary to keep a safe and secure environment in Kosovo at all times, in line with its UN mandate.”

