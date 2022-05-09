Hundreds of cats and dogs killed in attacks on Ukrainian animal shelter

Hundreds of cats and dogs have been killed in a series of attacks on an animal shelter southwest of Kyiv, The Independent has learned.

Managers at the ‘Best Friends’ animal shelter near Makariv in the Kyiv Oblast have spent weeks rebuilding their site after losing almost everything in what they say were Russian bombings.

Elena Artykhovych, a volunteer, said the first attack took place on 1 March, just under a week into the Russian invasion.