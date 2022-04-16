Almost a year and a half after leaving Iranian prison, the British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert is still coming to terms with the 804 days she spent behind bars on unsubstantiated espionage charges as a political hostage.

Speaking from her home in Australia, the university lecturer reflected on the horror of being taken hostage by the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who, without any evidence to back up their claims, said she was working for foreign governments.

Ms Moore-Gilbert was detained in Iran in September 2018 and handed a 10-year sentence before being released in November 2020 in exchange for three Iranians who had been held abroad.