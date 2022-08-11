Fans and critics are divided over the Hindi-language remake of Forrest Gump.

The film titled Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in theatres on Thursday (11 August), stars Bollywood actor Aamir Khan in the titular role alongside Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is a remake of Tom Hanks’s 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.