Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely.

One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

A total of 15 people were taken to hospital for further treatment. The Bavarian Red Cross said that one victim was severely injured in the chest area, according to German newspaper Bild.