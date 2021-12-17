There is only a week to go until Libya’s scheduled presidential and parliamentary elections, yet no candidates have been officially confirmed, few believe the polls will take place, and regardless of whether they happen, there is a grave threat of political violence.

The elections have long been touted as a way to restore order and unity to a nation ravaged by terrorism, divided by war and degraded by economic ruin, but the build-up has been dogged by disagreements over the vote’s legality and eligibility of some of the frontrunners.

In recent days, rival militias in the capital, Tripoli, have deployed convoys of machine-gun mounted pickups, threatening each other as well as the interim government of Prime Minister Hamid Dbeibah, one of the main candidates for the planned vote on 24 December.