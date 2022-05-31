Lithuanians crowdfund £4.3m in just three days to buy military grade drone for Ukraine

‘It’s the third month of the invasion… it’s important to avoid getting used to it,’ says Lithuanian PM

Tom Ambrose
Tuesday 31 May 2022 16:04
Comments
<p>The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone has been used in modern conflicts in Syria and Libya </p>

The Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone has been used in modern conflicts in Syria and Libya

(AFP/Getty)

Hundreds of Lithuanians have crowdfunded the purchase of a military grade drone for Ukraine to use as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.

A target of €5m (£4.3m) was met within just three and a half days as Lithuanians rushed to donate funds to help another country formerly under Moscow’s rule.

Most donations were made in small amounts to buy the Byraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle from Turkey.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in