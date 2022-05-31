Lithuanians crowdfund £4.3m in just three days to buy military grade drone for Ukraine
‘It’s the third month of the invasion… it’s important to avoid getting used to it,’ says Lithuanian PM
Hundreds of Lithuanians have crowdfunded the purchase of a military grade drone for Ukraine to use as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.
A target of €5m (£4.3m) was met within just three and a half days as Lithuanians rushed to donate funds to help another country formerly under Moscow’s rule.
Most donations were made in small amounts to buy the Byraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle from Turkey.
