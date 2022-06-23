Ukraine war: Liz Truss accuses Vladimir Putin of ‘weaponising hunger’ over grain crisis
Foreign secretary says crisis is ‘urgent’ and could see ‘devastating consequences’
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia’s Vladimir Putin of “weaponising hunger” and using food security as a “callous tool of war” by blocking millions of tonnes of grain leaving Ukrainian ports.
Highlighting the urgency of the crisis, the cabinet minister said action is needed before the new harvest next month, with commercial vessels given “safe passage, in order to prevent “devastating consequences”.
Ms Truss also said the UK is offering its own “expertise” to Ukraine on ways to bypass Russian blockades of grain leave ports in the Black Sea, but warned: “It’s going to require an international effort.”
