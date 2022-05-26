Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Findings ‘can significantly contribute’ to perspectives on conservation of the Amazon, say scientists

Vishwam Sankaran
Thursday 26 May 2022 18:23
<p>Screenshots from a 3D animation of the Cotoca site</p>

(H Prumers / DAI)

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.

Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia.

They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia.

