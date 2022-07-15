France to turn off lights as Macron warns of energy problems ahead

President Emmanuel Macron has warned people in France to prepare for having public lights switched off at night and to get ready for a time of nationwide energy “sobriety”.

In a grim warning for millions of ordinary French people, Mr Macron said because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions by Western states, energy and the prices of other goods had increased.

With no end in sight for the Ukraine war, Mr Macron said, the French should brace themselves for costs to remain high.