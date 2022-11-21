Malaysia gets its first-ever hung parliament after indecisive national election
Muhyiddin says he has enough majority support to form government
Malaysia is facing an unprecedented hung parliament after two major coalitions failed to win a simple majority in the country's general election.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist, multi-ethnic Pakatan Harapan coalition along with the pro-Malay Islamist coalition of Muhyiddin Yassin failed to gain a majority on Saturday.
The political uncertainty raises concerns over Malaysia’s slowing economic growth and rising inflation. No prime minister has remained in power for more than 22 months since the previous election in 2018.
