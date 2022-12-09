Study documents first-known instance of male jaguars forming coalitions

The first known instance of male jaguars coordinating with each other to secure prey has been documented by researchers, contradicting long-held notions of the felines as a solitary species.

The study, published recently in the journal Behavioural Ecology and Sociobiology, found that unrelated male jaguars may sometimes form “multi-year alliances” in regions with high densities of prey and female jaguars.

The findings suggest that these cats – the largest in the Western hemisphere that are found in countries ranging from Mexico to Argentina – are more social than previously thought.