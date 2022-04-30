Marine life ‘on track for mass extinction if global warming goes unchecked’
Tropical waters will likely experience greatest loss of biodiversity, researchers warn. Emily Atkinson reports
Marine biodiversity could be on track to plummet to levels not seen since the extinction of the dinosaurs, researchers have warned.
A study by Princeton University found that the continued warming of the world’s oceans due to greenhouse gas emissions may initiate a mass extinction of marine life.
The authors of the study, published in the journal Science, modelled future marine biodiversity under different projected climate scenarios.
