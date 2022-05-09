Mariupol steel plant pounded by tanks and artillery in ‘storming operations’

Mariupol’s Azovstal steel works - the city’s last stronghold of Ukrainian defenders - is being pounded by Russian tanks and artillery, Ukraine’s defence ministry has claimed.

Russia has declared victory in Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov, but the sprawling steel works remains under the control of Ukrainian fighters.

Defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk gave few details and it was not clear whether Russian forces had launched a new operation at Azovstal.