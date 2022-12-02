Jump to content

Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk’s attack on Apple

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 01 December 2022 18:25
Comments
<p>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaving The Merrion Hotel in Dublin with Nick Clegg (right) after a meeting with politicians to discuss regulation of social media and harmful content (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly joined Elon Musk’s attack on Apple, over the way the iPhone giant runs its App Store.

Both social media bosses have criticised the fact that Apple has a strong control over what is allowed onto iPhones and other devices, and suggested that it has abused that power.

Mr Musk began this week by attacking Apple for the fact that it takes a cut of digital purchases made using an iPhone, that it has stopped advertising on Twitter, and suggested it had threatened to kick Twitter out of the App Store. Neither he or Apple commented on that latter claim, but other social networks have been removed from the App Store in the past for failing to properly moderate content.

