A new analysis of an old meteorite from Mars’ interior contradicts a common assumption about how rocky planets like the Earth, Venus, and Mars acquire elements such as hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen.

Until now, the basic belief was that planets acquired these elements, as well as noble gases like helium, from the nebula around a young star, Sandrine Péron from the University of California (UC) - Davis, said in a statement.

In the early stages of the formation of these planets, when they were balls of molten rock, scientists believed elements like hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, nitrogen as well as inert gasses dissolved into the magma ocean and then degass back into the atmosphere.