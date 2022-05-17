McDonald’s to quit Russia because of ‘humanitarian crisis in Ukraine’
Fast-food giant took decision in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine
McDonald’s has announced that it will sell all 850 of its restaurants in Russia, more than three decades after it opened its first store in the country.
The global fast-food giant cited the suffering caused by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as the reason for the move.
It had been in the country for more than 30 years and was a potent symbol of the spread of capitalism to Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
