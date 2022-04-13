Scientists discover secret to making plant-based sausages taste like meat

Researchers say they have found a way to mimic the “crunch” and “crack” of meat sausages in plant-based alternatives, meaning more realistic options could soon hit supermarket shelves.

Previously, scientists had struggled to recreate some of the properties of meat sausages in vegan iterations because the molecular properties of the proteins are “markedly” different.

A study found also found that muscle proteins blend fats and oils differently to their plant counterparts - producing a “bite” which has been very hard to mimic.