Scientists discover secret to making plant-based sausages taste like meat

Discovery could lead to improved vegan alternatives for sausages, burgers and kebabs

Wednesday 13 April 2022 01:09
<p>In spite of growing demand for plant-based bangers, many people still complain they can’t beat the real thing</p>

(Caffé Nero)

Researchers say they have found a way to mimic the “crunch” and “crack” of meat sausages in plant-based alternatives, meaning more realistic options could soon hit supermarket shelves.

Previously, scientists had struggled to recreate some of the properties of meat sausages in vegan iterations because the molecular properties of the proteins are “markedly” different.

A study found also found that muscle proteins blend fats and oils differently to their plant counterparts - producing a “bite” which has been very hard to mimic.

