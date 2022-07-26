Melting Alps glacier moves border between Switzerland and Italy
Melting of Theodul Glacier shifts boundary between two states
The location of a mountain lodge in Italy is in dispute after a melting glacier in the Alps moved the country's border with Switzerland.
The Theodul Glacier, located south of Zermatt in the canton of Valais, southern Switzerland, is slowly shifting. The borderline runs along its drainage divide.
Water melting from the glacier flows from the drainage divide down either side of a mountain towards one country or another, ending up in a river or a lake.
