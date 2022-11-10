Facebook owner company Meta fires 11,000 workers
Tech giant lays off 13 per cent of its global workforce
Facebook’s parent company Meta has announced that 11,000 employees will be laid off, 13 per cent of its global workforce.
The mass layoffs are the first in Meta’s 18-year history and follow similar cuts from other US tech giants, including Microsoft, Salesforce and Twitter.
“Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced.
