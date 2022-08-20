Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in 2014 case of 43 missing students

Mexico’s ex-attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the disappearance of 43 students from a radical teacher’s college in 2014.

Mr Murillo Karam, 74, was arrested from his home in Mexico City on Friday and cooperated “without resistance”, according to a statement from current attorney general Alejando Gertz Manero’s office.

In 2020, Mr Manero accused the former attorney general of “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a “generalised cover-up” in the case that has now been declared a state-sponsored crime.