Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in 2014 case of 43 missing students
Charges against Murillo Karam include forced disappearance, torture, and obstruction of justice during the investigation
Mexico’s ex-attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the disappearance of 43 students from a radical teacher’s college in 2014.
Mr Murillo Karam, 74, was arrested from his home in Mexico City on Friday and cooperated “without resistance”, according to a statement from current attorney general Alejando Gertz Manero’s office.
In 2020, Mr Manero accused the former attorney general of “orchestrating a massive media trick” and leading a “generalised cover-up” in the case that has now been declared a state-sponsored crime.
