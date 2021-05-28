Mexico’s bloodiest election: Drug cartels kill almost 100 in run up to June vote

Parliamentary elections in Mexico on 6 June are among the most hotly contested in years, with an opposition coalition formed to fight the incumbent MORENA government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Fighting both sides, however, are the powerful drug cartels that rule huge swathes of the country.

These cartels have been responsible for hundreds of violent attacks on candidates, and at least 88 candidates have been murdered since the start of the electoral cycle in September, risk analysts Etellekt estimate.