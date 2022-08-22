Michael Collins: Irish revolutionary’s murder re-examined 100 years on
Researchers say they provide ‘clearer idea’ of what happened on 22 August, 1922
A century after the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was shot dead in an ambush in rural Cork, forensic scientists and historians have re-investigated his murder.
The research team, led by former state pathologist Marie Cassidy, hope to put to bed some of the myths connected to the 31-year-old’s untimely death.
They were given access to materials recovered from the shooting near Beal na Blath, including Mr Collins’ coat and cap.
