Canada nominates first Indigenous person to Supreme Court in ‘historic move’

Michelle O’Bonsawin will become the first Indigenous person to sit on Canada’s Supreme Court after prime minister Justin Trudeau nominated her on Friday.

In a statement posted to the prime minister’s website, Mr Trudeau said Ms O’Bonsawin’s nomination follows “an open, non-partisan selection process”, adding that he is confident she “will bring invaluable knowledge and contributions to our country’s highest court”.

Ms O’Bonsawin is an “accomplished jurist” who has served as a judge of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa since 2017.