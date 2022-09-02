Microbreaks of 10 minutes could help people work better, study finds
Pausing tasks for just a short amount of time can help reinvigorate workers, research suggests
Taking “microbreaks” could help people work better and increase wellbeing, according to a study.
Researchers found pausing a task for just 10 minutes or less can help workers feel more vigorous and reduce fatigue.
Concerns are rising over workplace burnout - listed as an “occupational phenomenon” by the World Health Organisation in 2019 - as many employees face heavy workloads and long shifts.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies