Milan turns off public fountains amid Italy’s worst drought in decades

Some 125 towns in the regions of Piedmont and Lombardy have been asked to ration water

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 28 June 2022 17:50
Comments
<p>Milan has adopted a series of emergency measures to deal with the drought, such as the closure of all the fountains </p>

Milan has adopted a series of emergency measures to deal with the drought, such as the closure of all the fountains

(EPA)

Authorities in Milan are switching off public fountains as Italy battles one of its worst droughts for years.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala said that park sprinklers should not be used except to preserve new-growth trees amid warnings of daytime water rationing.

The measure comes after the wider Lombardy region declared a state of emergency. More than half of the city’s 100 decorative fountains have been turned off, with the plug already pulled on several over the weekend and the rest to be switched off in the coming days.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in