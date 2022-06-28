Milan turns off public fountains amid Italy’s worst drought in decades
Some 125 towns in the regions of Piedmont and Lombardy have been asked to ration water
Authorities in Milan are switching off public fountains as Italy battles one of its worst droughts for years.
Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala said that park sprinklers should not be used except to preserve new-growth trees amid warnings of daytime water rationing.
The measure comes after the wider Lombardy region declared a state of emergency. More than half of the city’s 100 decorative fountains have been turned off, with the plug already pulled on several over the weekend and the rest to be switched off in the coming days.
